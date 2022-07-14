Fire at Novelletto Rosati Sports Complex due to solar panels

Windsor Fire, LaSalle Fire and ENWIN Crews were called to Carmichael Road in the west end at the Novelletto Rosati Sports Complex for a working fire around 4 p.m.Thursday.

Smoke could be seen coming from solar panels on the roof.

The sparks were put out quickly however Windsor Fire stated they would wait for individuals who are better equipped to work with solar panels before fully leaving the scene in case of another spark up.

This was the fourth blaze Windsor Fire were called to on Thursday.