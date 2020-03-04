Fire at Wineology in Tecumseh Declared an Arson, Person of Interest Sought



WINDSOR — Investigators are working to identify a person of interest in connection with an intentionally set fire at Wineology in Tecumseh.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant in the Green Valley Plaza in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road East around 5:30am on March 2.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has determined the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage, was intentionally set.

The Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit has obtained security footage of a person of interest in the case and are asking for the public's help to identify that person.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OPP at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers.

Person of interest sought in arson fire (Courtesy of the OPP)

On February 20, a $700,000 fire destroyed the Wineology location on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

The cause of that fire was listed as accidental.

