UPDATE: Fire Closes County Rd. 20 in Kingsville

No one was hurt in a house fire in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP announced the closure of County Road 20. between Redwood Road and Greenwood Avenue for a structure fire around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Kingsville Fire Chief John Quennell says no one was home when the fire broke out, but neighbours spotted smoke and called for help around 12:30 p.m.

He says the fire is out, but firefighters are still hitting hot spots as of 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still being investigated, according to Quennell.

Motorists are currently being asked to use to Union Avenue or County Road 31 while the scene on County Road 20 is cleared.

Quennell expects the road to reopen around 3 p.m.