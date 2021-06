A fire in west-Windsor kept crews busy Saturday night.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services was called to an abandoned home at 3821 King St. around 9 p.m.

Officials have yet to comment, but the fire appears to have been contained to a garage at the rear of the property.

Windsor Police Service remained on scene and with a section of the property taped off Sunday afternoon, according to CTV Windsor.

No word on damage or injuries.