Fire crews from Kingsville and Essex responded to a fully involved warehouse fire at Kimball Lumber on the corner of Arner Townline & Road 8 West in Kingsville on Sunday, October 10.

County Road 23 was closed in all directions, as crews battled the massive blaze throughout the night.

OPP officers were also on scene to assist with traffic control.

Damage estimates have not yet been released, and the cause is not yet known.

- More to come