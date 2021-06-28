Fire Extinguisher Wielding Suspect Wreaks Havoc in Kingsville

OPP in Kingsville are looking for someone they say "wreaked a whole lot of havoc" in the town overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

According to police, a man broke into two businesses on Division Street south and was seen carrying a fire extinguisher during his travels and allegedly used it to break doors and damage vehicles up and down Prospect Street.

If this person looks familiar to you, you're asked to please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Security camera image of a suspect wanted for break and enter in Kingsville, June 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy of OPP)