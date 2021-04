A fire has gutted a restaurant in Leamington.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird says crews were called to Paula's Fish Place on Point Pelee Drive near Mersea Road 12 around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Baird says firefighters arrived to find the restaurant "fully engulfed" in flames.

He tells AM800 News the fire appears to be accidental, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Baird says a damage estimate is still be determined and no one was hurt.