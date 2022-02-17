Fire in Wallaceburg claims three lives

Chatham-Kent fire officials have released more information on a tragic, fatal fire in Wallaceburg.

Emergency crews were called to 315 Elgin Street for a house fire around 2 a.m.

Earlier today, officials said that two people initially rescued from the blaze had died and now add the body of a third victim was found in the basement of the home.

Members from the Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent EMS are also on scene.

The scene is currently under investigation by CK Fire Prevention Team and the Office of the Fire Marshal.