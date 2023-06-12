Fire officials asking residents be more aware after large number of planter fires

The dry weather conditions are keeping Windsor Fire and Rescue Services busy with an unexpected problem.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste told AM800's The Morning Drive that crews had to put out around 10 planter fires last week on Ouellette Avenue.

Coste says it appears people are putting out their cigarettes in the mulch causing smouldering fires.

"We got to be careful like how we dispose our cigarettes, how we dispose our garbage stuff like that," he says. "We got to be more aware when it's dryer out."

Coste wants everyone to be aware that everything is dry right now.

"The grounds dry, walk across your grass now everything is dry, the air, plants are dry, trees are dry, decks are dry," he says.

Windsor fire crews also put out a brush fire at Malden Park on Saturday afternoon.

Coste says it was a 'big fire' and the cause has been listed as undetermined.