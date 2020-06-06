Fire Pits and Bar-be-que Sales Up in Windsor-Essex

A local retailer is noticing a jump in sales for bar-be-ques and outdoor fire pits.

Cathy Chimienti is a sales associate at Forest Glade Fireplaces on Tecumseh Road East at Banwell.

She says the store reopened in late May after being shut down for eight weeks and customers are coming back.

"We've been so appreciative with all the traffic and the people that are in the store," says Chimienti. "Of course we're all respecting our new guidelines. With that being said, the shift has been overwhelming and we think it has a lot to do with people staying home this summer, everybody is focusing more on their backyards."

She feels more people will be staying home this summer and are focusing on their backyards.

"Bar-be-ques and a lot more fire pits, a lot of the fire pits have been going out this season, extend your nights when the cooler cold fronts come in at night, it's nice to turn that on and you can all huddle around it and extend your outdoor time," says Chimienti.

She says her and her team didn't know what to expect when the doors reopened last week.

"Right before shut down we got all this inventory anticipating a good bar-be-que season and then all this happened so we were very nervous and much to our surprise, it's all working out ok," says Chimienti.

She says customers are being very cooperative and respectful when it comes to the safety measures that have been put in place.