Fire under investigation at Wyandotte Street restaurant

An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.

Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was put out and an investigator was called to the scene.

The owner of Milos Tom Sotiriadis says the fire department is investigating if it is suspicious.

The fire comes just days after his public call for more police presence in Walkerville following multiple break-ins and finding a gun on his property.

This is also the second fire at a Wyandotte Street business in less than a week. There was also a fire at Taystee Grill at 1033 Wyandotte St. on Oct. 21.

Ontario Fire Marshal investigators will be attending the scene Thursday.