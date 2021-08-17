Firearm Seized in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have seized a firearm after an incident in Wallaceburg last Friday.

According to police, they received information around 2:30pm about a man entering an apartment complex on Albert Street with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say it was not the first time residents noticed the man in the area with the weapon.

Officers then attended the scene and set up containment around the apartment complex for public safety.

Police say the man was identified and officers tried to negotiate with him to exit the building but were unsuccessful.

A warrant was issued after several hours and officers along with members of the OPP Tactical Response Unit entered the apartment around 3:30am and arrested the man.

Police say a firearm was seized.

A 25-year-old man from Wallaceburg is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carry a concealed weapon.

