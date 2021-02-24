Firearm Seized in Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has led to a number of charges plus the seizure of a firearm.

Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Monday around 7:15pm for travelling at a high rate of speed.

According to police, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

A 20-year-old from Caledon is facing a long list of charges including stunt driving, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Charges:

Race a motor vehicle - Stunt - Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.)

Carrying Concealed Weapon - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - C.C.

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm-C.C.

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime-C.C.

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose-C.C.

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner-C.C.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.

Unauthorized possession of Weapon-C.C.

Fail to comply with conditions of release order -C.C. (3 counts)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine- CDSA