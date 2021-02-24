Firearm Seized in Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has led to a number of charges plus the seizure of a firearm.
Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Monday around 7:15pm for travelling at a high rate of speed.
According to police, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.
A 20-year-old from Caledon is facing a long list of charges including stunt driving, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Charges:
Race a motor vehicle - Stunt - Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.)
Carrying Concealed Weapon - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)
Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - C.C.
Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm-C.C.
Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime-C.C.
Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.
Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose-C.C.
Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner-C.C.
Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.
Unauthorized possession of Weapon-C.C.
Fail to comply with conditions of release order -C.C. (3 counts)
Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)
Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine- CDSA