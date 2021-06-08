Firearms Investigation Leads to Multiple Charges

A Windsor man is charged as police in the city continue a firearms investigation.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of the 3000 block of Seminole St. near the Ford Test Track after a person reported that a man riding a bike pointed a firearm at him.

According to police, the caller and alleged suspect, who are unknown to each other, had a verbal argument before the incident.

A suspect was quickly located, however, he fled from officers on his bicycle then on foot and was eventually arrested after a brief struggle.

After searching the area, officers did find what appeared to be a black handgun on the ground and while seizing the firearm, officers determined it was a cap gun. Officers also located and seized ammunition during the investigation.

James Bondy, 35, is charged with point a firearm, escape lawful custody and three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.



