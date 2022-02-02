iHeartRadio
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

NEW YORK - Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league even as it publicly condemns racism. 

The lawsuit seeks class-action status.

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. 

The Dolphins went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. 

In a statement, the NFL called the claims without merit, saying diversity is core to everything it does.

