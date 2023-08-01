FIREFEST to include Tug Across the River and Rescue Relays

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and the City of Windsor are releasing more details for this year's FIREFEST.

The weekend event will include the Tug Across the River and the T2B Rescue Relays.

The Rescue Relays happen on Friday, September 8 and will feature up to 20 teams from the community competing in an obstacle course.

The course includes racing up five stories, handling a fully loaded fire and dragging victims to safety.

Transition to Betterness Executive Director Amber Hunter says T2B was part of the relays about 15 years ago.

"It's where we encourage participates in the community, corporation partners to come together, put in a team and raise funds for Transition to Betterness and our 20 ongoing programs but also to have a great day of camaraderie and see what Windsor fire does and go through the obstacle course in a really fun way," says Hunter.

The 28th Tug Across the River takes place on Saturday September 9 at 5 p.m.

It has Windsor firefighters squaring off against Detroit firefighters.

Team Detroit won last year's competition and lead the yearly competition 14-13.

The Windsor Port Authority is sponsoring the Tug Across the River competition and Harbour Master Peter Berry says it's a great community event.

"This actually goes back to the days of Blues Fest and the Freedom Fest well this how far back this goes," says Berry. "It use to be the Windsor Parade Corporation did the sponsorship, Blues Fest did the sponsorship and kept this thing going.

Berry says Team Windsor will be pulling along the the Detroit River at Dieppe Gardens.

"It's a family event, everybody is encouraged to come and especially the tug-of-war," says Berry. "It really helps those guys and girls while they're pulling to hear people 'go, go, go' and excited for them and it's fun to watch because it's a lot of work to get this thing laid out. It's an exciting afternoon."

FIREFEST runs September 8 to September 10 at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The event also include the FireFit Western Ontario Regional.

The FireFit competition is based on firefighting tasks commonly performed in emergency situations.

