UPDATE: Cause of 'Three Alarm' Fire in Windsor Under Investigation

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to investigate an apartment fire in east Windsor.

According to Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee, crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions coming from a third floor unit in the 8500 block of Little River Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In what was described as a "three alarm" fire, crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue got the fire under control around 2:30 p.m. and finally declared the blaze out around 3 p.m., according to tweets from Lee.

Lee says the OFM's investigation will get underway Sunday.

No one was hurt but 75 to 100 people have been forced out of the building, according to Windsor fire.

Aftermath of an apartment fire in the 8500 block of Little River Road on Saturday October 31, 2020 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza)