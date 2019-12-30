Fires in Essex Now Considered Suspicious

Two separate fires in Essex are now being called suspicious.

Investigators continue to search for the cause of each fire — the first a barn fire that happened around 9:00pm on Friday in the 2000-block of County Road 20 and the second structure fire happened around 7:00pm Saturday on Talbot St. S between Iler Ave. and Brien Ave.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Damage estimates have not been released and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson