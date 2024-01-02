First baby born at Windsor Regional Hospital in 2024

The first child born in Windsor in 2024 is a bouncing baby boy.

Benjamin Skye Rollins came into the world at Windsor Regional Hospital on Monday, January 1st at 9:49 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Officials say parents Jacqueline and Kyle were settling in to watch a movie on New Year's Eve when contractions began and Benjamin was born shortly after they arrived at the hospital.

“It was a fast labour. The baby came almost right away,” explains Jacqueline. “I can’t say enough about the staff and nurses here at Windsor Regional Hospital. We were impressed when our first child was born as well and this time was no different. Everyone is so helpful!”

Congratulations!