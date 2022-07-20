First case of monkeypox confirmed in Windsor-Essex

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Windsor-Essex.

Through lab confirmed testing, a Windsor-Essex County resident has been diagnosed.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the community of the first confirmed monkeypox case to keep residents informed, but due to client privacy and confidentiality, no further details will be shared publicly.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health, says the risk of transmission is low.

"At this time, the risk of monkeypox transmission in the community remains low. Although cases have mostly been identified among males who report sexual or intimate contact with other males, anyone can get monkeypox. The most commonly reported risk factors include engaging in sexual or intimate contact with new and/or more than one partner."

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, rashes, and scabs of infected people or animals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, followed by the development of a rash.

The time from infection to symptoms is usually 7 to 14 days.

If you have any concerns of exposure, please contact your health care provider.

For more information, you can visit the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.