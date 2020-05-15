First COVID-19 Case Reported at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare 

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare announced its caring for its first COVID-19 case Friday.

A patient tested positive for the virus but has been isolated since entering the hospital, according to Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra.

Visitor restrictions and screening protocols have been in place since mid-march. Marra says those protocols are working and there is little threat of an outbreak.

"From the beginning we've had these provisions in place and it worked perfectly. There was a screening that took place and the positive test result was provided to us today," he says. "All the necessary required precautions have been in place from day one and they'll continue to stay in place."

Three patients who were sent to St. Clair College's field hospital have also recovered and have returned to HDGH.

"We'll continue to provide the support that we need to for patients that are either positive (for COVID-19) that require medical oversight and certainly those that require restorative care," added Marra.

He says they will be cared for in a separate building that has 72 overflow beds.

Marra says the patient who tested positive for the virus is stable and recovering in a private room at the hospital.