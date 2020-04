Chatham-Kent has its first confirmed COVID-19 death.

On Saturday, Chatham-Kent Public Health announced a woman in her 80s is the first known person to die of COVID-19 in the region.

The woman was being treated at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance since March 16.

There are eight confirmed cases of the virus in Chatham-Kent as of March 31.

Windsor-Essex has 160 confirmed cases and three COVID-19 deaths.