First COVID-19 Outbreak in the NFL

The NFL season is on pause for two teams after the league announced players and other personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued Tuesday says both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities following the test results after three Titans players and five personnel tested positive

The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis on Sunday.

A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.

The Vikings released a statement saying they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday's game against the

Titans. They also said they followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately and are working to determine when they can reopen.

— With files from The Canadian Press