First degree murder charge laid following crash in downtown Windsor

A crash in downtown Windsor has led to a first degree murder charge.

At around 4am Thursday, city police were called to the area of University Ave W. and Dougall Ave for a multi vehicle collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 44-year-old man from Windsor, was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

According to police, the victim was involved in an altercation with another man before the collision occurred and investigators believe it to be a targeted incident.

The 33-year-old suspect from Windsor was arrested Friday morning just before 8am and is facing a long list of charges including first degree murder and discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.

The victim's cause of death has not been determined and is pending the results of an autopsy.

The Major Crime unit continues to investigate and is urging residents with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are also asking anyone on Wyandotte St. between Dougall Ave and Moy Ave with surveillance cameras to check their footage Thursday morning between 3:30am and 4:30am for possible evidence.