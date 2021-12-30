First degree murder charge laid in Windsor homicide

A 23-year old Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder and other offences following a homicide in the city.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit was called to Forest Glade Dr. and Wildwood Dr. around 7:30 on Wednesday night for a report of a shooting.

A 23-year old male victim was found inside a vehicle suffering from significant life-threatening injuries, consistent with being shot several times and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A second victim, also 23, was reportedly inside the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was identified and tracked down to a home in the 2700-block of Lynngrove Crt. which was contained by the Emergency Services Unit around 2:30 Thursday morning and a suspect later surrendered.

Police say the suspect and deceased victim were known to each other and shots were fired after an altercation.

Lawrence Davis, 23, is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and probation related offences.

No other suspects are being sought and investigators say there is no risk to public safety.

The involved vehicle was also seized as evidence, according to police.

The name of the deceased victim is not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the second victim.