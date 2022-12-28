First-degree murder charges filed in Ontario police officer's killing

Murder charges have been filed against two people who were arrested after an Ontario Provincial Police office was gunned down near Hagersville.

Court documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry each face one count of first-degree murder.

Police say Constable Grzegorz "Greg'' Pierzchala was shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of the community of three-thousand.

The 28-year-old officer had just yesterday passed his 10-month probation period.

Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley calls the officer's death heartbreaking and disturbing.

She says the incident has been very upsetting for the community.

Constable Pierzchala had been with the O-P-P for just over a year.

Commissioner Thomas Carrique says the officer was previously a special constable at Queen's Park and as a boy, had dreamt of joining the police ranks.