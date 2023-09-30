First Ever EPIC Harvest Festival coming to Kingsville

To celebrate the end of the harvest season, Pelee Island Winery is inviting Windsor-Essex to their EPIC Wineries Harvest Festival in November.

Pelee Island Winery, in partnership with EPIC Wineries, Scotiabank and Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, decided to be the host venue for the first ever festival this year.

Nestled amidst the landscapes of Pelee Island Winery, known for its vineyards and rich winemaking heritage, officials say the Harvest Festival is poised to become a cherished annual tradition.

This year's event is designed to provide attendees with an unforgettable blend of wine, gastronomy, and community spirit.

Some highlights from the event will include a Wine Tasting Extravaganza, Gourmet Food Pairings, Live Entertainment, an Artisan Market, and activities for all ages.

Chrystie Fysh, Executive Assistant at Pelee Island Winery, says it's all about acknowledging the harvest season.

"Bringing the community together and just celebrating basically the time honoured tradition of our harvest and wine making," she continued. "Harvest is so crucial to this region, and we wanted to honour everybody who works so hard with everything they do for the wine making process."

Fysh says there will be a lot to choose from for those in attendance.

"Your ticket would give you your entrance, and that's three samples from some of the wineries who are participating in our wine garden. And we also wanted to have some of our breweries involved in that as well."

She says there will be more than just wine tasting at the festival.

"We have a few bands coming, and we'll advertise and post who they are, but we're really excited. We'll have food vendors, artisan vendors as well, and then we're going to have a little bit of activities for people like barrel racing and get ready for grape stomping," she said.

The festival is being held at Pelee Island Winery's location at 455 Seacliff Drive in Kingsville on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets are $30 each, $10 for Designated Drivers and kids get in for free.

-with files from AM800's The Shift