First Homicide of the Year Under Investigation

Windsor police are investigating the city's first murder of the year.

Officers were called to a home in the 800-block of Louis Avenue near Cataraqui Street Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead inside.

Following a thorough investigation and an autopsy on Thursday, the case has been deemed a homicide by the Major Crime unit.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious persons, vehicles or possible evidence.

Anyone with information is also urged to come forward.