First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Windsor-Essex County

A Windsor-Essex County resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

This marks the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case in the region for 2022.

WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on birds that carry the virus.

While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk, however most people never develop symptoms.

This positive human case is a reminder for residents to continue to protect themselves from exposure while enjoying the outdoors. It is also important to remove any standing water around homes and businesses.

Some tips to help protect yourself from mosquito bites would be to use insect repellents, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors, and limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will continue to work closely with each municipality through the remainder of the season to monitor and control WNV in the community.

