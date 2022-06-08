First in-person job fair successful following COVID-19 pandemic

The Employment Assessment Centre held a job fair Tuesday for anyone who is looking for employment.

The employer of Winners, Marshalls, and Home Sense held interviews on site.

This was the first in person job fair that The Employment Assessment Centre has held, due to COVID-19, which pushed their job fairs to strictly online services.

The Centre holds job fairs for employers who go to them for assistance at getting a larger number of interested individuals to apply for their available jobs.

Shelly Lucier, Social and Community Services Coordinator for the Greater Essex County District School Board, was thrilled at the outcome.

"Post-COVID this is great news, this means that the people in the community are looking for jobs, employers need to be encouraged by this, and to know that there are people out there that are going to be applying for their jobs, and we're very very happy to support any employer that wants to come to us."

Lucier saysa the centre helps employers who are seeking potential employees.

"If an employer is looking to hire employees, they can reach out to us for sure, and we have a job posting that we would put up for them on all our social media accounts, it would be sent to all our clients," she says. "And they would have the opportunity to hire those people, interview them, pre-screen them, and go through their process."

Sarah Rousseau, Assistant Manager Store Operations and Customer Service, says it's great experience for students, but it's also a learning experience for the Assessment Centre.

"School for the most part is very important for them, but they have 20 hours to give, why not invest the time. I think it gives them a new learning, it gives them experience. And not only that it gives us a learning as well, and we learn about different cultures, and that's what we're all about."

Over 100 people attended the job fair in person.

However, more information on upcoming job postings can be found on the Employment Assessment Centre website.