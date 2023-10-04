First Nations premier to lead Manitoba after historic election win

WINNIPEG - Manitobans are waking up today to a new government and the first First Nations provincial premier in the country.

The New Democrats and Leader Wab Kinew defeated the Progressive Conservatives to form a majority government, which resulted in the resignation of the other two main party leaders.

Heather Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years, after several of her cabinet members lost their seats in Winnipeg.

As of early this morning, Stefanson was narrowly holding onto her seat in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont resigned after he lost his Winnipeg riding and his party was reduced to one seat from the previous three.

Kinew says his victory is a victory for everyone in Manitoba.

