First Night for Kingsville's Open Street Weekends Cancelled

The opening night of Kingsville, Ont.'s Open Street Weekend has been cancelled.

Stormy weather Friday night caused the town to announce the cancellation of the event set to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The threat of thunderstorms is expected well into the morning hours Saturday.

According to a release from the town, Saturday and Sunday are still planned.

Open Street weekend resumes at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and wraps at 9 p.m., Sunday's event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The program will be running every weekend for the rest of the summer.