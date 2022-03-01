First of its kind virtual 3D printed homes aim to aid with housing crisis

Invest Windsor Essex has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the University of Windsor on a first of its kind in Canada, virtual reality platform, that aims to aid with the housing crisis.

The simulated 3D printed design was showcased on Monday Feb. 28, and intends to show builders how a new design will look, allowing them to ensure homes are fully accessible.

Matthew Johnson, director of mobility partnerships and innovations at Invest Windsor Essex says he is excited to work with Habitat for Humanity and the University of Windsor.

"We're working with groups like Habitat for Humanity and the University of Windsor and we're really excited about it because, what its going to do is allow us to make real time changes before an actual shovel hits the ground."

Johnson says this is a great way to prevent costly mistakes.

"Mistakes cost money so what this software allows us to do is create a digital twin of the final build, so the future state of what this facility is going to look like. From there what we will be able to do is make those changes real time which is going to save us money because you're not moving a wall or adjusting the height of the ceiling."

Johnson says this will help with the planning of building new homes.

"We'll be able to actually have public consultation sessions, plans examiners, and building permit officials that can come through the space and really visualize what it looks like before it's actually developed in and deployed on to the field."

The project aims to aid with the housing crisis by increasing building efficacy, promoting housing density and making it more cost efficient when it comes to construction.

