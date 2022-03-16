First phase of Reimagined Adie Knox plan could be ready by summer

Pending City Council approval at their next meeting, the first phase of the Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Plan could be ready for this summer.

According to Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante the work includes the construction of a new playground and splash pad at the southwestern portion of the property.

A report coming to council on March 21 will look for approval of the Revised Conceptual Site Plan, with a total cost of various aspects coming in around $870,000.

Costante says this community center is something that has been sought after for many years.

"Especially after the closure of the College Avenue community center back in 2011 there's certainly been a community interest in reviving a community center in the west end."

He says all of the programs, services, and the design is more or less the same as it was presented last year, but some things have been moved around.

"The parking lot was going to be at the southwest corner, that's been flipped to the southeast corner. And in the southwest corner you're going to have the playground and the splash pad and other amenities. That was borne out of the consultation phase as an example," he said.

Costante says he's excited to see the results of the splash bad and the playground.

"I think it's going to be a great addition to Wilson Park and I think it's going to be widely, widely used," he continued. "I think especially the splash pad will be very popular and I fully expect it to be used by the community, by many families and many kids in our community."

Should council decide to move forward, the splash pad is expected to be complete by late June, and the playground by the end of July.

This phase of work will also include a paved trail to connect the existing parking lot with the new playground.

Future phases of work include more parking, a full walking track as well as outdoor basketball and tennis courts.