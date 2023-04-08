iHeartRadio
First phase of renovations at Rogers Centre is complete


Rogers Centre during batting practice

The first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre is complete days ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays home opener.

All 500-level seats have been replaced to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline.

The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised.

The updated ballpark was revealed yesterday led by Blue Jays president and C-E-O Mark Shapiro, along with Rogers chairman Edward Rogers and C-E-O Tony Staffieri.

