The first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre is complete days ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays home opener.

All 500-level seats have been replaced to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline.

The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised.

The updated ballpark was revealed yesterday led by Blue Jays president and C-E-O Mark Shapiro, along with Rogers chairman Edward Rogers and C-E-O Tony Staffieri.