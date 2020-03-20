First Positive Case of COVID-19 Found in Windsor

Windsor has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a relesae, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus.

The man returned to Windsor after travelling to the Caribbean on a cruise and began showing symptoms on March 11 and was tested on March 16 at the Windsor Regional Hospital Assessment and Testing Centre.

He has been self-isolating since his return to the country and is currently recovering at home, according to the health unit.

A media conference is set at the health unit's offices in downtown Windsor at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to release further details.

