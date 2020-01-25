First 'Presumptive Positive' Case of Coronavirus Found in Ontario

The first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus has been found in Ontario.

Ontario’s chief medical officer announced the patient tested positive at Sunnybrook Hospital.

More than 1,200 people have been infected with the deadly virus that has killed 41.

Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia and the US. Malaysia reported their first cases of the virus Saturday and Japan confirmed a third case.

France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe.

Information on the virus can be found at www.ontario.ca /coronavirus.

— with files from CTV News and The Canadian Press.