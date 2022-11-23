First public event coming soon to LaSalle's new event centre

Exciting news for the Town of LaSalle.

Officials welcomed in community partners for a sneak peek inside the new $6.5-million Event Centre located on Front Road on Wednesday morning.

Dawn Hadre, Director of Strategy and Engagement, says the Town acquired the former dry boat storage unit back in 2018 and have built it into the grand space.

She says it now features a food servery, barrier-free washrooms, a second floor meeting room, and large glass garage doors on both ends.

"Gives us the ability to do indoor and outdoor events. We're in the stage now where we're just starting to have events," Hadre continued. "We'll have our first public event here on Sunday, November 27 which is the Holiday Lights night market, so we'll have some vendors here and invite the public in to be a part of that."

LaSalle also has an event coming up on December 3, Breakfast with Santa and the Mayor, which will invite the public in again and they're also seeking interested groups, organizations and individuals wanting to host public events at the centre.

"We are hoping that some of the local organizations and groups will bring some of their events here to use this space. Private events are an option as well, though at this point we're really looking for public events so the community can share in the celebration of the new building," Hadre said.

Concept design of how the outdoor plaza will look (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Hadre says the Town is building on Front Road, they're bringing people to the waterfront and the Event Centre is just the first part of developing the water front.

She says they're working in a Phase from 2022 to 2026, which includes the centre, outside maintenance to the Benoît House, and more additions to come at the centre.

"And then also building the outdoor skate trail, the water feature that will come in the next three to four years, so that the community has lots of options to be here year round. So it's not just a park that you come to in the summer, that it's going to actually be a space that you can come year round with your family and your friends and have this great spot to hang out and enjoy the Detroit River."

The LaSalle Waterfront Project, located along the Heritage Detroit River, will be a connected, multi-amenity environment that offers the community an expanded, year-round destination when complete.

Outside look at the building from Front Road (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)