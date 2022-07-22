First quarter gaming revenue payment issued by OLG to Windsor

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation made its first quarter payment of just under $2.9 million to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

According to a release, since the gaming site opened in May 1994 Windsor has received $75,877,845 in total.

Officials say these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy says OLG's land-based casinos are once again providing an important stream of revenue to host communities through Municipality Contribution Agreements.

"Municipalities rely on this funding to maintain essential programs and services, and to help improve the lives of people across Ontario."

Over the past seven years, service providers have invested an estimated $1.8 billion in private sector capital development across the province.

Since 2017, these investments have led to the development and opening of six new casinos, with two more currently under construction.

