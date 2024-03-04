First research study at ESHC aimed at improving psychiatric care wait times

Officials at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington are working to address growing wait times and care for psychiatric patients coming to the hospital.

The hospital has just released the publication of its first research study from its Office of Research.

The study, "Factors Affecting the Psychiatric Patients' Wait Time at Erie Shores HealthCare: A Qualitative Enquiry," focused on identifying key factors influencing psychiatric care wait times.

Administrative data from ESHC revealed that patients requiring psychiatric assessment and transfer to acute psychiatric facilities experienced increasing wait times during the pandemic and post-pandemic era.

The average wait times for patients seeking psychiatric assessment at the ESHC-ER increased from 5.4 hours in 2017 to 9 hours in 2022.

Neelu Sehgal, Chief Nursing Executive, says they have been able to use that information to better service those patients and create new partnerships.

"We were able to do an environment scan and find out the resources that we could navigate those patients toward and, in turn, it was helping improve the morale of our team. They felt better equipped to care for these patients that had mental health crisis," she says.

The study points several factors for the increase including the rural small hospital rapidly and consistently experiencing an increase in patient volumes and acuity since the pandemic, most likely due to expanded catchment area by 65,000, a 15% increase in migrant population, and the closure or changing of various services outside the hospital.

Sehgalm says the the acuity of the patients that are coming in are more severe.

"We also highlighted that when we were discharging some of these folks, we didn't have the resources to connect them to, so that's how we identified the best methods and tool kit that we could create for our team to help service these patients," she says.

Sehgal says after they understood the reasons for the longer wait times, they created a tool for the frontline teams to help patients when the arrived and after leaving the hospital.

"Different times people would be waiting and then you'd have a readmission related to the same thing because there wasn't a resource out in the community," she says. "So we turned around and created a tool to help better service the patient. Once they were discharged, we had greater connected care, we increased some of those partnerships that we in the local area."

While officials have made adjustments to provide more access to resources and improved partnerships to link patients with the care and services they need, the impact on wait times is still being monitored and assessed.

Sehgal adds they still have a lot of work to do, as this is their first published article, but they do hope to do more research to find more solutions to address this patient population.