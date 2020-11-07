First Retail Pot Shop Officially Opens in Essex

The first retail Cannabis store in Essex is now officially open.

Tony's Joint opened its doors at 20 Talbot St. S. with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included members of Essex Town Council Saturday.

Owner Anthony Cervini says he looks forward to helping boost the town's economy and, "hopes to bring more visitors and customers to help the town prosper."

"Tony's Joint is a great example of the potential for investments in our community from the new and expanding legal cannabis sector," according to Mayor Larry Snively.

The store will only allow customers over the age of 19 under regulations laid out in the Cannabis Licence Act.