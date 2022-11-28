First RIDE program of the holiday season results in over 50 tickets being handed out
Not the results Windsor police were hoping for following the first RIDE program of the holiday season.
According to a Windsor police tweet, more than 50 tickets were issued.
Four vehicles were impounded for stunt driving with one driver going 103 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Police say one driver was also arrested for impaired driving.
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit held the program on Friday, November 25.