First West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool found in Windsor-Essex this season

Routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex. This is the first sign of WNV in the region this year.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2022, no human cases of WNV have been identified in Windsor-Essex. However, this positive mosquito pool is an indicator that the virus is in our community.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommends that residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes and to remove standing water around homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding.

Some tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites is using insect repellents on exposed skin when outside, wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and hats and limiting outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

The WECHU will continue to monitor for West Nile Virus activity.