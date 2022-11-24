First woman to sit as Warden elected for Essex County Council 

Essex County Council has made history for the Warden's seat.

The 14 mayors and deputy mayors from Essex County's seven local municipalities met Wednesday night to elect a Warden and Deputy Warden to represent the County for a four-year term.

During the meeting, County Council cast their votes, and awarded Leamington mayor, Hilda MacDonald, as the new Warden.

MacDonald will become the first woman to ever sit as the Warden for Essex County Council.

The previous Warden was Tecumseh mayor, Gary McNamara, who became Warden for the first time in 2018.

Hilda MacDonald says she is extremely thrilled and humbled with being elected.

She says the council tables have shifted so much in terms of diversity.

"The level of diversity in this term of council, it just made it all possible. We're no longer looking at just one demographic on County Council. We've got young and old, people of colour, we've got women, we've got men, it's just a great feeling to see that diversity that we as a county have."

She says when she starting working in politics in 2006 it was extremely rare to see women in this profession.

"I was one of a small number, and now to see the numbers increasing at that level, but then within our own community, it's very encouraging to see that going forward women have the courage to put their names forward to stand."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of County of Essex Twitter

She says what she's hoping all members of County Council will do.

"I'd like to see us all sit down and discuss the strategic plans in our own individual municipalities so we can learn more about each other. And then sit and draw up a road map, a strategic plan, for the county. We've not done that before, and I think that will lead to more engagement and more collaboration."

Deputy Warden was awarded to Tecumseh deputy mayor, Joe Bachetti.

The previous Deputy Warden was former Kingsville mayor, Nelson Santos.

The first regular meeting of County Council is scheduled for December 7.