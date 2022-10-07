First year students pleased with UWindsor response following earlier incidents

Some students at the University of Windsor are speaking out after a pair of incidents on campus earlier this week, and they're encouraged by the response from university officials and campus police.

A social media post on Facebook described one female student being followed to her car after classes, and another complaint about someone being followed was received by the University on Tuesday evening.

The University of Windsor, the University of Windsor Students' Alliance (UWSA), and Campus Community Police have encouraged the campus community to be vigilant about personal safety, and to use all campus safety tools available to them.

One first year student says it was pretty scary to hear, but she and another student usually stick together when going anywhere at night.

"We go in pairs anywhere we go at night, but I hear they have the new Lancer app which is good, there's good measures in place," she said.

Campus Police Director Matt D'Asti is encouraging members of the campus community to download the Safe Lancer app which puts users in immediate contact with Campus Police and Windsor Police, and offers many other emergency and non-emergency safety features.

Another first year student says the news swept through campus fairly quickly, but she's been encouraged by the University's response.

"It's been on social media a bit, just people explaining what's going on, and I think it's good that the University sent out a notice through email saying anyone who feels unsafe can use the Safe Lancer app, so that's pretty good."

Some features of the Safe Lancer app include:

- One-touch access to Campus Police and Windsor Police, both emergency and non-emergency numbers;

- Personal "blue light" button for pedestrians on campus to contact Campus Police immediately;

- Virtual Walk home features enabling Campus Police or a friend to follow walkers online to their destination;

- "Chat with Campus Police" dispatcher directly;

- Push notifications from UWindsor Alert for campus emergencies;

- Report-a-Tip to Campus Police;

- Access to all campus emergency plans and procedures;

- Access to on- and off-campus support services.

Blue poles are placed strategically around campus to give students the ability to reach Campus Police directly and remain in verbal contact with a telecommunicator until police arrive.

The flashing blue lights serve as a beacon to responding officers and others in the vicinity, and both students say they're pleased because that's a good resource to have.

"Yeah, it's pretty good. They make it pretty easy to contact the campus police too if we need anything which is nice."

Additionally, there are a number of yellow and stainless-steel emergency boxes that work similarly and allow users to remain in contact with a dispatcher until police arrive.

The University of Windsor Students' Alliance also provides the Walk Safe Program which is a free service provided for all students, faculty, employees and visitors at the University of Windsor.

The program is a student-run, student-staffed volunteer program to enhance Campus Police initiatives and ensure everyone at the University of Windsor feels safe on campus when travelling at night.

The service is available from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi