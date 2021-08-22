Fisherman Finds Body of Second Missing Man on Lake Erie

The body of a man missing on Lake Erie since August 6 has been located.

Provincial police say 57-year-old Kenneth Blythe of Windsor was found by a fisherman Saturday morning about 7.5 miles south west of Port Glasgow.

Earlier this month, Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a report of an overturned vessel 100-yards from the shore of Rondeau Provincial Park.

A short time later, police located 75-year-old Robert Thibert of Windsor unresponsive on shore — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP is thanking the public for its help during search efforts.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.