Fishermen Catch 'Real Life River Monster' in Detroit River

Detroit, MI -- A six-foot-ten-inch fish is back in the Detroit River after being caught last week.

The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said on Facebook the sturgeon is believed to be a female who has been roaming the waters for over 100 years. The office noted the "real-life river monster" is one of the largest sturgeon ever recorded in the U.S.

She was quickly released back into the water after being processed.

- From Metro Source