iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Fishermen Catch 'Real Life River Monster' in Detroit River

AM800-News-Sturgeon

Detroit, MI  --  A six-foot-ten-inch fish is back in the Detroit River after being caught last week. 

The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said on Facebook the sturgeon is believed to be a female who has been roaming the waters for over 100 years.  The office noted the "real-life river monster" is one of the largest sturgeon ever recorded in the U.S. 

She was quickly released back into the water after being processed.  

- From Metro Source

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE