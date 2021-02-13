Five 7-Eleven Stores Apply for a Liquor Licence in Windsor

A well-known convenience store chain is looking to move into alcohol sales, but not in the way you might expect.

Five 7-Elevens in Windsor, Ont. are included in a list of 61 stores province wide that have submitted a liquor licence application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The AGCO announced the move via social media Friday to allow the public to submit objections as part of the application process.

An AGCO representative tells AM800 News the licence is not for take out or delivery.

The statement goes on to say, "a space must be created for the sale, service and consumption of alcohol with food inside the store."

Full details on the applications and their status' can be found at www.iagco.agco.ca.