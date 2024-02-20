Five charged in Walpole Island drug bust

A Windsor man is one of five people arrested as part of a drug bust on Walpole Island.

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police and the Walpole Island Police Service conducted the joint investigation.

According to police, there were several traffic stops on Thursday, February 15, where fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition and other goods were seized.

A 24-year old from Windsor, along with suspects from Wallaceburg, Chatham and St. Clair Township, were taken into custody.

Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, transport ammunition in a careless manner and failure to comply with a probation order.