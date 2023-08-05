Five day comedy festival planned for downtown Windsor

A new event aims to bring some laughs to downtown Windsor.

The inaugural Brewing for Comedy Festival has been announced for Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

The five-day comedy festival will feature 10 distinctive shows with comedians from across North America.

Festival director Paul Montanier says they have a lot of professional comedians for the festival from New York, Toronto, Ottawa and right across North America.

"We've had a couple of hundred submissions, we've combed through it and picked out our favourite acts. Our headliner for the festival is Mayce Galoni, he's going to be headlining the Capitol Theatre show on Sept. 2. He's been on Just for Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network and is a Juno nominee," he says,

The festival's grand finale will be held Sept. 2 in the Capitol Theatre's Pentastar room with nine free showcases leading up to that held nightly at the new comedy club inside Craft Heads Brewing Company on University Avenue.

Montanier says tthey are limiting tickets for the free shows.

"You can get one ticket per person but you're allowed to get a ticket for each of the shows. So it's like a free festival pass expect for the grand finale," he says.

Visit BrewingForComedy.ca to buy tickets to Best of the Fest on Sept. 2, or register to attend any of the free showcases running Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The new festival is being funded through the City of Windsor's Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant.